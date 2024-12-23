Marlon Humphrey News: Nabs pick-six vs. Steelers

Humphrey recorded three total tackles (two solo) and one pick-six in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers.

The Steelers regained possession down seven points after Lamar Jackson threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Humprhey picked off Russell Wilson on a pass intended for MyCole Pruitt and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, sealing the Ravens' victory. Humphrey has now tallied a career-best six interceptions, along with 56 total tackles and one forced fumble over 14 games this season. He's expected to remain one of the best cornerbacks in football as the Ravens face the Texans on Christmas Day.