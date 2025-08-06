With Micah Parsons on the sidelines due to his contract dispute, there's been plenty of first-team reps available for the Cowboys' younger edge rushers, and Kneeland is taking full advantage. The 2024 second-round pick played only 11 regular-season games as a rookie due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery and failed to register a sack, but he's 100 percent healthy and making up for the lost time in his development. If Parsons' absence lingers past Week 1, Kneeland will likely be fighting with 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams and 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku for a starting spot opposite veteran Dante Fowler, but all four should see significant roles in the Dallas pass rush.