Lloyd began the regular season on IR and has already missed more than the requisite minimum four contests, so he's eligible to be designated for a return to practice at any point, once Green Bay deems in healthy enough. Once that transaction is submitted, Lloyd will have a 21-day window wherein he can be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster. The second-year pro will be positioned for a reserve role behind lead back Josh Jacobs once back in action, but Lloyd's early-season absence has allowed both Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks to further establish themselves as reserve backfield options.