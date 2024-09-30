Martin Emerson News: Clears protocol

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Emerson has cleared concussion protocol, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion after the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Raiders, but it now appears he's already moved past the issue. Emerson has accumulated 24 total tackles and two passes defended across Cleveland's first four contests, and he's expected to continue locking down opposing wide receivers now that he's past his concussion.