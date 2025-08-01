This was Harrison's second straight missed practice as he deals with soreness in his knee, though head coach Jonathan Gannon has deemed the wideout's absence as precautionary. Brack described Harrison as "moving well" while observing Friday's practice, so the second-year receiver's injury indeed seems to be minor. Darren Urban of NFL.com suggests that Harrison could also sit out Saturday to maximize his recovery time since Arizona isn't scheduled to practice Sunday and is slated for just a walkthrough Monday.