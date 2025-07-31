Harrison's injury appears minor, so it should have no impact on his ADP for 2025 fantasy drafts at this stage. The 2024 first-round pick reportedly bulked up to roughly 220 pounds to kick off training camp, a notable development after he entered the league with a listed weight of 209 pounds. Expectations are high for Harrison entering Year 2, despite a disappointing rookie campaign compared to expectations, in which he secured just 62 of his 116 targets for a 62-885-8 receiving line while playing all 17 regular-season games. Arizona's receiving corps is notably unchanged from its 2024 iteration, so Harrison is primed to reprise a role that features little target competition other than TE Trey McBride.