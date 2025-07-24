Marvin Harrison News: Bulks up over offseason

Harrison reported to training camp Wednesday at 220 pounds, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Harrison entered the NFL at 209 pounds but spent the offseason bulking up and focusing on his diet. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 Draft, Harrison had a fine rookie season, posting a 62-885-8 receiving line on 116 targets, but his efficiency clearly was lacking some. He caught just 54.4 percent of his targets, ranking 102nd out of 112 qualifying wide receivers in catch percentage. His average depth of target of 14.2 yards was 14th-highest, which helps explain some of that lack of efficiency. The Cardinals hope to do a better job of getting Harrison easier catches at all levels of the field in 2025.