Matt Goncalves News: Expected to start at guard

Offensive-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. told reporters Tuesday that Goncalves (concussion) is expected to start at right guard in 2025, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Goncalves exited the Colts' 2024 season finale with a concussion, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 2024 third-round pick from Pittsburgh will transition from tackle to guard and is expected to be one of the team's top offensive linemen heading into his second NFL season.