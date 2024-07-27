2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Indianapolis Colts

After the Colts took Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, he was limited to just four games as a rookie, but as the coming campaign approaches, the promising 22-year-old has moved past his season-ending shoulder surgery and is poised to reclaim his perch atop the QB depth chart. His return to health buoys the chances of Indianapolis making the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after the team just missed out last year by dropping its season finale to division rival Houston.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Shane Steichen (Year 2)

Shane Steichen (Year 2) Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Jim Bob Cooter (Year 2) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme

Gus Bradley (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 14

Stats to Know for the Indianapolis Colts

2023 Record: 9-8

9-8 2023 Strength of Schedule: .491 (18th)

.491 (18th) 2023 Point Differential: -19 (T-19th)

-19 (T-19th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (18th)

59% (18th) 2023 PROE: -3.9% (26th)

-3.9% (26th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 3rd

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,094 (T-11th) 1,137 (31st) Points 396 (T-10th) 415 (28th) Turnovers 22 (T-17th) 24 (T-16th) Yards 5,725 (15th) 5,947 (24th) Rush Yards 2,059 (10th) 2,105 (24th) Pass Yards 3,666 (20th) 3,842 (16th) Drives 196 (T-7th) 203 (T-29th) Yards per Drive 29.2 (19th) 29.1 (12th) Points per Drive 1.83 (20th) 2.01 (25th)

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

DL LB DB Veteran Additions None None None Veteran Departures Jake Martin None None

Draft Picks

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Despite losing talented rookie Anthony Richardson in Week 5, the Colts remained in the postseason hunt in 2023 guided by veteran QB Gardner Minshew, who helmed the team to a 9-8 record. With Minshew now in Las Vegas, Joe Flacco has taken over backup duties, but as long as the mobile and strong-armed Richardson can stay healthy, he profiles as a high-upside fantasy option in his second campaign as a pro. At a minimum, the Florida product's rushing ability gives him a solid floor as he refines his touch as a passer.

Meanwhile, Richardson's high-end arm talent gives him a tantalizing ceiling, which could potentially yield enough production to result in him becoming a top-tier option at his position. If that scenario comes to fruition, the outlooks of key WRs Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell will correspondingly improve, while complementing what should be an explosive ground game centered around RB Jonathan Taylor and Richardson.

Though much of the attention will correctly be focused on the play of Indy's ascending franchise signal-caller, the battle for backfield slotting behind Taylor is a low-key side story worth paying attention to ahead of Week 1. One of Trey Sermon, Evan Hull or Tyler Goodson thus has an opportunity to emerge as a worthwhile late-round draft dart or savvy low-cost option in salary cap formats.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Adonai Mitchell

Given that Mitchell was viewed as a candidate to go in Round 1 of the 2024 Draft, the Colts may have got themselves a steal by landing him 52nd overall. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder turned in a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and has a chance to contribute right away, assuming he's able to overtake Alec Pierce in a WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. It could take a while for Mitchell to see ample targets, but fantasy utility is within reach as the season progresses.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Jelani Woods

Woods had a promising rookie campaign in 2022, but he didn't play last season due to a hamstring injury. Now that he's presumably healthy, the 6-foot-7, 253-pounder has a chance to separate himself from the pack in a crowded TE corps that includes Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory and Drew Ogletree. While the Colts may continue to roll with a committee approach in 2024, Woods could end up surprising in his third year as a pro if he's able to generate quality chemistry with Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Team Futures

Colts Super Bowl 59 odds: 66-1 (T-20th) via BetMGM Sportsbook

(T-20th) Shane Steichen 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 16-1 (T-7th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-7th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-16th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Player Futures

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Schedule