Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Peter Schoenke 
Published on July 27, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Indianapolis Colts

After the Colts took Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, he was limited to just four games as a rookie, but as the coming campaign approaches, the promising 22-year-old has moved past his season-ending shoulder surgery and is poised to reclaim his perch atop the QB depth chart. His return to health buoys the chances of Indianapolis making the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after the team just missed out last year by dropping its season finale to division rival Houston.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Shane Steichen (Year 2)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter (Year 2) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 14

Full 2024 Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart

Full 2023 Indianapolis Colts Stats

Stats to Know for the Indianapolis Colts

  • 2023 Record: 9-8
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .491 (18th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -19 (T-19th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (18th)
  • 2023 PROE: -3.9% (26th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 3rd
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,094 (T-11th)1,137 (31st)
Points396 (T-10th)415 (28th)
Turnovers22 (T-17th)24 (T-16th)
Yards5,725 (15th)5,947 (24th)
Rush Yards2,059 (10th)2,105 (24th)
Pass Yards3,666 (20th)3,842 (16th)
Drives196 (T-7th)203 (T-29th)
Yards per Drive29.2 (19th)29.1 (12th)
Points per Drive1.83 (20th)2.01 (25th)

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsJoe FlaccoNoneNoneNone
     
Veteran DeparturesGardner MinshewZack MossIsaiah McKenzieNone
   Laquon Treadwell 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneNone
    
Veteran DeparturesJake MartinNoneNone

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
115Laiatu LatuDE
252Adonai MitchellWR
379Matt GoncalvesT
4117Tanor BortoliniG
5142Anthony GouldWR
5151Jaylon CarliesLB
5164Jaylin SimpsonCB
6201Micah AbrahamCB
7234Jonah LauluDT

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Despite losing talented rookie Anthony Richardson in Week 5, the Colts remained in the postseason hunt in 2023 guided by veteran QB Gardner Minshew, who helmed the team to a 9-8 record. With Minshew now in Las Vegas, Joe Flacco has taken over backup duties, but as long as the mobile and strong-armed Richardson can stay healthy, he profiles as a high-upside fantasy option in his second campaign as a pro. At a minimum, the Florida product's rushing ability gives him a solid floor as he refines his touch as a passer.

Meanwhile, Richardson's high-end arm talent gives him a tantalizing ceiling, which could potentially yield enough production to result in him becoming a top-tier option at his position. If that scenario comes to fruition, the outlooks of key WRs Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell will correspondingly improve, while complementing what should be an explosive ground game centered around RB Jonathan Taylor and Richardson.

Though much of the attention will correctly be focused on the play of Indy's ascending franchise signal-caller, the battle for backfield slotting behind Taylor is a low-key side story worth paying attention to ahead of Week 1. One of Trey Sermon, Evan Hull or Tyler Goodson thus has an opportunity to emerge as a worthwhile late-round draft dart or savvy low-cost option in salary cap formats.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Adonai Mitchell

Given that Mitchell was viewed as a candidate to go in Round 1 of the 2024 Draft, the Colts may have got themselves a steal by landing him 52nd overall. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder turned in a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and has a chance to contribute right away, assuming he's able to overtake Alec Pierce in a WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. It could take a while for Mitchell to see ample targets, but fantasy utility is within reach as the season progresses.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Jelani Woods

Woods had a promising rookie campaign in 2022, but he didn't play last season due to a hamstring injury. Now that he's presumably healthy, the 6-foot-7, 253-pounder has a chance to separate himself from the pack in a crowded TE corps that includes Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory and Drew Ogletree. While the Colts may continue to roll with a committee approach in 2024, Woods could end up surprising in his third year as a pro if he's able to generate quality chemistry with Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Team Futures

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Player Futures

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Houston Texans1:00 PM
2Sep 15at Green Bay Packers1:00 PM
3Sep 22Chicago Bears1:00 PM
4Sep 29Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PM
5Oct 6at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
6Oct 13at Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
7Oct 20Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
8Oct 27at Houston Texans1:00 PM
9Nov 3at Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
10Nov 10Buffalo Bills1:00 PM
11Nov 17at New York Jets8:20 PM
12Nov 24Detroit Lions1:00 PM
13Dec 1at New England Patriots1:00 PM
14Bye  
15Dec 15at Denver Broncos4:25 PM
16Dec 22Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
17TBDat New York GiantsTBD
18TBDJacksonville JaguarsTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
ADP Battles: Jackson vs. Richardson vs. Stroud
ADP Battles: Jackson vs. Richardson vs. Stroud
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 4
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 4
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More