Matt Landers News: Gets opportunity in Tennessee

The Titans signed Landers to a contract Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Landers spent the first half of the 2024 season on the Patriots' practice squad before being cut in early October. He has not played in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. Landers is unlikely to make the Titans' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but strong performances in practices and preseason games could earn him a spot on the practice squad.