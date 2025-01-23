Fantasy Football
Matt Milano Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Milano (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Milano has been limited in consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury he likely picked up during Buffalo's divisional-round win over Baltimore. He's not in realistic danger of missing Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City unless he suffers a setback in Friday's practice. Since being activated off injured reserve in Week 13, Milano has accumulated 24 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries across six games (including two playoff contests).

