Matthew Adams Injury: Reinstated from injured reserve

The Giants activated Adams (quadriceps) from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adams began the regular season on injured reserve after injuring his groin during training camp. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and while he was a full participant in all three practices week, he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a quadriceps injury. Adams played mostly on special teams with the Browns in 2023 and finished with 17 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games.