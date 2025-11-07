Golden wasn't able to return to the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a shoulder injury, and while he was limited at Thursday's session, his lack of activity one day later is a concerning development ahead of Monday's contest against the Eagles. Saturday's practice report will reveal the game-day designations for all of the Packers' banged-up wide receivers, the others being Christian Watson (knee, LP this week), Dontayvion Wicks (calf, also LP) and Savion Williams (foot, LP on Friday after DNP on Thursday).