The rookie first-round pick just missed bringing in a touchdown on one of his two targets, but the play was broken up by an outstanding effort from cornerback Trey Amos. Golden hasn't managed to carve out a substantial role yet in a deep Packers receiving corps, though he could get more opportunities as soon as Week 3 against the Browns in the absence of Jayden Reed, who broke his collarbone in Thursday's win. Golden's 59 percent snap share Thursday was second behind Romeo Doubs' 74 percent among Green Bay's wide receivers and represented a slight uptick from his 48 percent mark in Week 1.