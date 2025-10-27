Green Bay activated another downfield threat in Christian Watson (knee) from the PUP list for his 2025 debut, but the absence of Dontayvion Wicks (calf) may have been a factor in both Watson and Golden seeing ample playing time in top-three roles at receiver. In Golden's case, he played 42 of Green Bay's 64 offensive snaps (66 percent), running a route on 28 of the 29 passing downs in which he was on the field. However, after delivering five receptions of 20-plus yards from Weeks 3 through 6, Golden was unable to provide a splash play for the second game in a row, with his average depth of target on the night settling at a season-low 1.3 yards. Better days should be ahead for the rookie first-round pick, but because Golden hasn't commanded heavy target volume in any game this season, he possesses a low floor that will make it difficult to include him in weekly fantasy lineups with much confidence.