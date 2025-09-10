After being listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Golden was a full participant at Tuesday's walkthrough and then was tagged as full again Wednesday. With his status, along with fellow WRs Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf), confirmed for Week 2 action, Green Bay's receiving corps again will be at full strength. In his pro debut this past Sunday against the Lions, Golden handled a 48 percent snap share, ran 13 routes and tallied two catches (on two targets) for 16 yards.