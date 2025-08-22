Brosmer started the game with both JJ McCarthy and Sam Howell resting and led two drives before giving way to Brett Rypien. However, Rypien was checked for a concussion after taking a hard hit, ultimately allowing Brosmer to get extended run. Brosmer was able to pad his stats with the added opportunity thanks to a few big plays to start the third quarter, when he connected with Dontae Fleming and Bryson Nesbit for 36 and 21 yard gains, respectively -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. Brosmer was impressive during his first preseason in the NFL, and he looks likely to open the regular season as Minnesota's third quarterback.