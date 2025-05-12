Max Hurleman News: Headed to Pittsburgh

Hurleman signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers parted ways with running back Aaron Shampklin on Monday. Hurleman appeared in 16 games for Notre Dame in 2024, serving as one of the team's top special teamers. He returned 23 kickoffs for 138 yards and tallied 13 total tackles. Now in Pittsburgh, Hurleman will likely compete for another special-teams role throughout the summer.