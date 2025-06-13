Maxwell Hairston Injury: Inks first pro deal
Hairston (hamstring) signed his rookie contract Friday.
The Bills have big plans for the speedy rookie, as he's lined up for a starting cornerback role right out of the gate after being selected 30th overall in April, assuming his pulled hamstring suffered this week during minicamp is nothing major. Hairston's Kentucky teammate Deone Walker also signed his rookie deal Friday.
