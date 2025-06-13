Menu
Fantasy Football
Maxwell Hairston headshot

Maxwell Hairston Injury: Inks first pro deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Hairston (hamstring) signed his rookie contract Friday.

The Bills have big plans for the speedy rookie, as he's lined up for a starting cornerback role right out of the gate after being selected 30th overall in April, assuming his pulled hamstring suffered this week during minicamp is nothing major. Hairston's Kentucky teammate Deone Walker also signed his rookie deal Friday.

Maxwell Hairston
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
