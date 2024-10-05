Maxx Crosby Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Crosby (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Broncos, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Crosby has been known to play through injuries throughout his NFL career, but a high-ankle sprain forced him to sit out of the Raiders' Week 4 game against the Browns. It was the first time Crosby has missed a regular-season game in his NFL career, but it appears that the All-Pro defensive end will be back on the field Sunday. He's registered 14 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two passes defended in three regular-season games.