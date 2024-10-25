Maxx Crosby News: Cleared to suit up Sunday

Crosby (ankle) does not have an injury designation for the Raiders' Week 8 contest versus Kansas City on Sunday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby has been dealing with an ankle injury for over a month and missed the first game of his career Week 4 against Cleveland. He did not practice Thursday of this week but was a full participant both Wednesday and Friday, enabling him to suit up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. Through six contests this season, Crosby has logged 6.5 sacks, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.