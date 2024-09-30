McKinnley Jackson Injury: Nearing return

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that the Bengals will open Jackson's (knee) 21-day practice window closer to Wednesday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Jackson appears to be nearing a return to the field after sustaining a knee sprain during early August that's kept him out of Cincinnati's first four contests. Once the rookie's practice window opens, the Bengals have 21 days to activate him to their active roster or he'll revert back to injured reserve. Expect Jackson to serve as a rotational defensive tackle when he's ready to make his NFL debut.