McKinnley Jackson Injury: Returns Wednesday

Jackson (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jackson returned to practice Wednesday and was able to log a full session, indicating that he could potentially suit up as soon as Week 5. However, the Bengals must activate Jackson to the team's active roster in order for the rookie to play in Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. If Jackson is activated in time for Week 5, expect him to serve as a depth piece on the Bengals' defensive line.