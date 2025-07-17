Mekhi Wingo Injury: Placed on active/PUP list

Wingo (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday.

The defensive tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thanksgiving Day last year in a win over the Bears. Wingo can technically return in time for the Lions' preseason opener this year against the Chargers on July 31, though that remains a question after he underwent surgery. In 11 games as a rookie, the 2024 sixth rounder played on 162 defensive snaps and 44 special-teams snaps, finishing with nine tackles (one solo).