Michael Mayer News: Out again in Week 5

Mayer (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Denver, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mayer has been away from the Raiders since last Thursday as he tends to a personal matter, and he'll miss a second consecutive contest as a result this weekend. With Mayer out this past Sunday against the Browns, rookie first-rounder Brock Bowers paced the team's tight ends with an 81 percent snap share on his way to three touches (two catches, one carry) for 31 yards from scrimmage, while Harrison Bryant earned 76 percent of snaps and caught both of his targets for 21 yards. Mayer's next chance to play is Sunday, Oct. 13 against the Steelers.