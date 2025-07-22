Michael Penix News: Locked in as QB1

Penix heads into training camp as Atlanta's undisputed starting quarterback, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kirk Cousins presumably still wants to be traded, but that didn't stop him from attending spring practices and likely won't keep him out of training camp. The veteran is taking second-team reps now, after the Falcons averaged 32 points per game in Penix's three starts at the end of last season. Bijan Robinson scored two TDs in each of the three games, and Drake London had 352 yards and two TDs on 39 targets. Apart from the QB change and Ryan Neuzil replacing Drew Dalman at center, Atlanta's starting offense looks much the same as it did last summer. All of the team's projected 2025 starters were in Atlanta last offseason when offensive coordinator Zac Robinson installed his scheme.