Michael Woods Injury: Nursing hand injury

Woods did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a hand injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Woods will likely be limited to rehab and individual drills until he's progressed enough in his recovery. The 2022 sixth-rounder is competing for a depth spot in the team's wide receiver corps, so he'll look to be available for the Browns' first preseason game against the Panthers on Aug. 8.