Michael Woods Injury: Nursing hand injury
Woods did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a hand injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Woods will likely be limited to rehab and individual drills until he's progressed enough in his recovery. The 2022 sixth-rounder is competing for a depth spot in the team's wide receiver corps, so he'll look to be available for the Browns' first preseason game against the Panthers on Aug. 8.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now