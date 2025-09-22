Evans was forced out of Sunday's win over the Jets due to a hamstring issue, and while Bowles said the team is optimistic that the star wideout has escaped with a low-grade injury, a full update on Evans' health won't arrive until after Tuesday's evaluation at the earliest. It remains to be seen whether Evans will be available to suit up Week 4 against the Eagles. On a positive note for Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin (ankle) appears to be nearing a return to the field, and the ascension of rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka provides some stability in the passing game.