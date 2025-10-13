With Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) expected to miss some time and Chris Godwin (fibula) already essentially ruled out for Week 7 by coach Todd Bowles on Monday, the Bucs could really use Evans back in the lineup. Evans was injured in Week 3 and has missed the Bucs' last three contests. At the time of his injury, he was initially given a return timeline of three-to-four weeks, so the veteran wide receiver should be inching closer to a return to the field. Fantasy players will have a better idea of Evans' Week 7 availability later this week, as the Bucs travel to Detroit to face the Lions next Monday night.