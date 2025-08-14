Evans remains healthy, by all accounts, but Tampa Bay will opt to rest the veteran wideout for a second consecutive preseason contest. It remains to be seen whether Evans will be in consideration to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale against Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 23, a game that will occur just days after his 32nd birthday. Chris Godwin (ankle) remains on the active\/PUP list, but Baker Mayfield will have the benefit of calling upon both rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and second-year pro Jalen McMillan versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.