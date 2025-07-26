Mike Hilton News: Another CB heads to Miami

Hilton signed with the Dolphins on Saturday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Hilton is the third cornerback the Dolphins signed this week, following Cornell Armstrong and Jack Jones. With eight years in the NFL, Hilton will look to solidify a secondary that has glaring question marks regarding age and starting experience. However, this deal is most notable after starting slot cornerback Kaden Kohou exited Saturday's practice with a right leg injury. Hilton typically plays in the slot and could immediately handle a starting role if Kohou misses time.