Mike Sainristil headshot

Mike Sainristil News: Impressive rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Sainristil made 93 tackles (62 solo), 14 pass breakups, including two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024.

Sainristil also tallied 11 tackles (eight solo) and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, across Washington's three playoff contests. The 2024 second-round pick began his NFL career as an immediate starter in a slot role for Washington, and down the stretch he found success on the boundary as well. He'll work to take another step forward in his development this offseason.

Mike Sainristil
Washington Commanders
