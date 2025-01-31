Mike Sainristil News: Impressive rookie season

Sainristil made 93 tackles (62 solo), 14 pass breakups, including two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024.

Sainristil also tallied 11 tackles (eight solo) and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, across Washington's three playoff contests. The 2024 second-round pick began his NFL career as an immediate starter in a slot role for Washington, and down the stretch he found success on the boundary as well. He'll work to take another step forward in his development this offseason.