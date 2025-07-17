Mike Williams Injury: Planning to retire

Williams plans to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chargers had placed Williams on the active/PUP list Monday, but the wideout has now elected to step away from the game as a player. With the 2017 first-rounder no longer in the mix, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and unsigned rookieTre Harris profile as the team's top three WRs. After spending last season with the Jets and Steelers, Williams was slated to return to the team that drafted him after signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles in March. Instead, he'll conclude his NFL career with 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 TDs over the course of 106 games.