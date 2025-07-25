M.J. Devonshire Injury: Let go with injury designation

The Raiders waived Devonshire (hamstring) with an injury designation Friday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Devonshire was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he will now go on waivers after being cut. If he goes unclaimed, the Pittsburgh product would revert to the Raiders' injured reserve and would be forced to sit for the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached.