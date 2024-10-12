Mohamoud Diabate Injury: Activated off injured reserve

The Browns activated Diabate (hip) off IR on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Diabate hurt his hip Week 1 against Dallas and was subsequently placed on IR. He was designated to return this past Wednesday and logged a limited practice both Wednesday and Thursday before recording a full session Friday. Diabate thus seems set to return Sunday versus Philadelphia, which could be an important development for the Browns since Jordan Hicks is questionable for the contest -- and may not play a full slate of snaps if he does suit up -- due to an elbow injury.