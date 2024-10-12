Fantasy Football
Mohamoud Diabate Injury: Activated off injured reserve

Published on October 12, 2024

The Browns activated Diabate (hip) off IR on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Diabate hurt his hip Week 1 against Dallas and was subsequently placed on IR. He was designated to return this past Wednesday and logged a limited practice both Wednesday and Thursday before recording a full session Friday. Diabate thus seems set to return Sunday versus Philadelphia, which could be an important development for the Browns since Jordan Hicks is questionable for the contest -- and may not play a full slate of snaps if he does suit up -- due to an elbow injury.

