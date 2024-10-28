Mohamoud Diabate News: Season high in tackles Sunday

Diabate recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

Cleveland's second-string middle linebacker stepped up in the absence of Jordan Hicks (elbow) in Week 8, tying Grant Delpit for the Browns' top tackler. Diabate has now accumulated 22 total tackles and one pass defended through four appearances this season. He could draw another start in Week 9's matchup against the Chargers if Hicks can't return from injury.