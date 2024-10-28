Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mohamoud Diabate headshot

Mohamoud Diabate News: Season high in tackles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Diabate recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

Cleveland's second-string middle linebacker stepped up in the absence of Jordan Hicks (elbow) in Week 8, tying Grant Delpit for the Browns' top tackler. Diabate has now accumulated 22 total tackles and one pass defended through four appearances this season. He could draw another start in Week 9's matchup against the Chargers if Hicks can't return from injury.

Mohamoud Diabate
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News