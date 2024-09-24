Montaric Brown: Logs seven tackles vs. Buffalo

Brown tallied seven tackles (four solo) in Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills.

Brown was the Jaguars' coleader in tackling Monday with Chad Muma. Brown has played at least 60 defensive snaps for two straight games, and he was on the field for all 60 of the Jaguars' snaps on defense in Monday's loss. The 2022 seventh-round pick had 34 tackles (25 solo) across 12 regular-season games last season, and through just three games this year he's already accrued 21 tackles (17 solo).