Montaric Brown News: Effective in Week 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 1, 2024

Brown tallied eight tackles (five solo) and defensed three passes in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

One of Brown's tackles resulted in a two-yard loss, and he broke up three passes -- one shy of the amount he recorded over 12 contests last season. The Arkansas product has been very productive as a tackler over the past three weeks, recording 26 stops during that span, including a career-high 11 tackles Week 2 versus Cleveland. Brown has played every defensive snap for the Jaguars over the past two weeks and has built up IDP appeal with his recent performances.

Montaric Brown
Jacksonville Jaguars
