Montorie Foster News: Activated off NFI list
The Seahawks activated Foster (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Foster spent the start of training camp on the NFI list but is now cleared to start practicing again. Now healthy, the 23-year-old will look to earn a spot on Seattle's roster after having signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May.
