MyCole Pruitt Injury: Remains out

Pruitt (knee) will not play Sunday against the Colts, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Pruitt missed Week 3's win over the Chargers and hasn't practiced since suffering the injury. Fortunately, the Steelers, have enough depth at tight end to cover for Pruitt's absence. He has one catch on two targets for nine yards through two games. It's not clear how much longer the Southern Illinois product will remain sidelined, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Week 5 against the Cowboys.