Myles Garrett Injury: Limited in practice Thursday

Garrett (foot/Achilles/thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett sat out of practice Wednesday, but the All-Pro defensive end returned in a limited capacity Thursday. He's been labelled as day-to-day with a trio of leg injuries, but his intent is to play in Week 4 against the Raiders. Garrett could be on a reduced snap count while managing his injuries, which opens the door for Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Alex Wright (triceps) to see more snaps at defensive end alongside starter Za'Darius Smith.