Myles Garrett Injury: Limited in practice Thursday
Garrett (foot/Achilles/thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Garrett sat out of practice Wednesday, but the All-Pro defensive end returned in a limited capacity Thursday. He's been labelled as day-to-day with a trio of leg injuries, but his intent is to play in Week 4 against the Raiders. Garrett could be on a reduced snap count while managing his injuries, which opens the door for Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Alex Wright (triceps) to see more snaps at defensive end alongside starter Za'Darius Smith.
Written By RotoWire Staff