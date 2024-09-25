Myles Garrett Injury: Misses practice, not ruled out

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday he "doesn't see" Garrett (foot/Achilles/thigh), who is not practicing, being ruled out for Sunday's road matchup against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett is listed as a nonparticipant Wednesday due to a trio of injuries, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. The star edge rusher underwent an MRI earlier this week and the results were clean, and Stefanski has also labeled him "day-to-day." Garrett concluded Cleveland's 21-15 loss to the Giants with just one tackle while playing a season-low 56 percent of defensive snaps. He'll have two more chances to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas.