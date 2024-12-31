Myles Garrett Injury: Pops up as DNP due to thigh injury

Garrett didn't practice Tuesday due to a thigh issue, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's not clear when Garrett suffered the injury, as he logged his usual hefty workload on defense Sunday against Miami and picked up 2.0 sacks. The extent to which the star pass rusher is able to practice Wednesday and Thursday should shed clarity on whether he'll be able to play Saturday versus Baltimore. If Garrett can't suit up against the Ravens, it would be a huge blow to the Browns' defense, as the veteran defensive end is tied for the NFL lead with 14.0 sacks on the season.