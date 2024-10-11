Myles Garrett News: Ready for Week 6

Garrett (Achilles) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice Friday, indicating that he will continue playing through his Achilles injury in Week 6. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has recorded nine total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles through the Browns' first five games this season. He's expected to cause problems for the Eagles' offensive line Sunday.