Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Myles Garrett headshot

Myles Garrett News: Ready for Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 11, 2024 at 2:44pm

Garrett (Achilles) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice Friday, indicating that he will continue playing through his Achilles injury in Week 6. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has recorded nine total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles through the Browns' first five games this season. He's expected to cause problems for the Eagles' offensive line Sunday.

Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News