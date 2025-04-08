Nahshon Wright News: Lands in Windy City
The Bears signed Wright to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.
Wright appeared in one game for Minnesota last season, in which he played 15 snaps on special teams and saw no work on defense. The 2021 third-round pick likewise contributed more on special teams than defense during his three years with Dallas, priming him to now compete for a similar role in Chicago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now