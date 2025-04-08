Fantasy Football
Nahshon Wright headshot

Nahshon Wright News: Lands in Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Bears signed Wright to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Wright appeared in one game for Minnesota last season, in which he played 15 snaps on special teams and saw no work on defense. The 2021 third-round pick likewise contributed more on special teams than defense during his three years with Dallas, priming him to now compete for a similar role in Chicago.

