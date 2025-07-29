Harris, who sustained an eye injury as the result of a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July, has been on the active\/non-football injury list since July 17, though the running back has been spotted on the field during practice sporting shorts and a t-shirt. Until he's ready to return to drills, however, 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton should continue to see added first-team reps. Once Harris is available though, he'll be able to make his case to claim a key backfield role this coming season alongside his highly-touted rookie counterpart.