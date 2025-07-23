Menu
NaJee Thompson News: Tries out with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Thompson (knee) tried out with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Thomspon has seemingly recovered from the knee injury that led the Vikings to waiving him with a failed physical designation back in April. The 25-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game during the 2023 season where he recorded seven tackles (five solo) across 15 games with Minnesota and will now look to catch on with a new team.

