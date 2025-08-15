Chubb, who has now fully cleared the concussion protocol, has handled the bulk of first-team reps throughout training camp with joe Mixon (lower leg) still on the active\/non-football injury list. He's split those reps with Dameon Pierce, who was held out of Thursday's joint practice and appears on track to get a rest day Saturday. Chubb made a handful of explosive plays at practice Thursday, an encouraging development given that he's coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries. A strong showing versus Carolina would boost Chubb's standing in Houston's backfield, wherein he, Pierce, and rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks are all working to make their case for the Week 1 starting gig, in the event that Mixon isn't ready to go.