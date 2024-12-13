Nick Hampton Injury: Done for season

Hampton tore his pectoral Thursday against San Francisco and will need season-ending surgery, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Hampton was hurt around the middle of the fourth quarter and did not return. Further evaluation determined that the second-year linebacker tore his pec, and he won't be able to play again until next season. Hampton will finish the 2024 campaign with three tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass while logging 10 defensive snaps and 229 special-teams snaps over 14 contests.