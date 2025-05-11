Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Jackson headshot

Nick Jackson News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Jackson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Jackson tried out with Tampa Bay during rookie minicamp and must have impressed enough to get a further look from the team this offseason. The 24-year-old linebacker spent the first four campaigns of his collegiate career at Virginia before finishing out with two seasons at Iowa. Jackson tallied over 100 tackles in four straight years from 2020 to 2023, but he fell short in 2024 with 91 stops, including 2.5 sacks, over 13 games in 2024.

Nick Jackson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now