Nick Jackson News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay

Jackson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Jackson tried out with Tampa Bay during rookie minicamp and must have impressed enough to get a further look from the team this offseason. The 24-year-old linebacker spent the first four campaigns of his collegiate career at Virginia before finishing out with two seasons at Iowa. Jackson tallied over 100 tackles in four straight years from 2020 to 2023, but he fell short in 2024 with 91 stops, including 2.5 sacks, over 13 games in 2024.